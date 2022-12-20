Retirement Planning Group Has $388,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $170.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

