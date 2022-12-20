Retirement Planning Group Has $63.64 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $63,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62.

