Retirement Planning Group Has $755,000 Stock Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 2.32% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTP. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,653,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.