Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

