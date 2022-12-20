Retirement Planning Group Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,398,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,429,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 868,743 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,120,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 513,842 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,939,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,964,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.02.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

