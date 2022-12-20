Retirement Planning Group Sells 2,713 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,008,000 after purchasing an additional 175,065 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,225,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,605,000 after buying an additional 105,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 95,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

