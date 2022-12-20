Retirement Planning Group Sells 385 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,338.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 24,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

