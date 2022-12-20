Retirement Planning Group Sells 6,962 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

