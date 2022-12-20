Retirement Planning Group Takes $1.29 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

OMFL opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.