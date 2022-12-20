Retirement Planning Group Takes $2.08 Million Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period.

ProShares Merger ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MRGR opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. ProShares Merger ETF has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

