Reviewing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Networks International and SurgePays’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SurgePays $51.06 million 1.71 -$13.53 million ($1.17) -6.08

Analyst Recommendations

China Networks International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SurgePays.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Networks International and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 67.02%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than China Networks International.

Profitability

This table compares China Networks International and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Networks International N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -10.58% -492.78% -42.02%

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers. It also offers subsidized mobile broadband services to consumers in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas, as well as prepaid wireless plans. In addition, the company provides marketing business intelligence, plaintiff generation, and case load management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. Further, it operates a bilingual operations center offering the Company with sales support, customer service, IT infrastructure design, graphic media, database programming, software development, revenue assurance, lead generation, and other various operational support services. The company is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

