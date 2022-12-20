RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans $0.06 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

