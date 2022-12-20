RiverTree Advisors LLC Acquires 13,778 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 3.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,062,000 after buying an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after acquiring an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 703,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.