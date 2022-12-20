RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 277,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

