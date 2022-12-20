RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 0.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

