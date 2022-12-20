RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 0.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.