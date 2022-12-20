Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 87.7% This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Rune has a market capitalization of $49,306.81 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 87.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00014919 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $904.23 or 0.05373352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.08 or 0.29409699 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.5158599 USD and is up 87.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $36.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

