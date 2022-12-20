S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 180 at Morgan Stanley

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SCPPF. Barclays decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 310 ($3.77) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 265 ($3.22) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $2.19 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

