Safe Price Reaches $7.41 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00043977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $154.36 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00113948 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00198802 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053168 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.2778091 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

