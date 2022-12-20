Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $969,800.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samsara Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -11.66.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

About Samsara

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

