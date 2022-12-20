Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 6.6% Higher

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. 56,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,274,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,134,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,037 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3,879.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,652,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

