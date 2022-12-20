Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €34.82 ($37.04) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €36.60 and a 200-day moving average of €36.32.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

