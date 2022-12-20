Santori & Peters Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after purchasing an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after purchasing an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 3,638,478 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.