Santori & Peters Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. FCF US Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.
FCF US Quality ETF Price Performance
BATS TTAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 6,961 shares of the stock were exchanged. FCF US Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FCF US Quality ETF (TTAC)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FCF US Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCF US Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.