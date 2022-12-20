Santori & Peters Inc. Has $983,000 Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. FCF US Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000.

FCF US Quality ETF Price Performance

BATS TTAC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 6,961 shares of the stock were exchanged. FCF US Quality ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

