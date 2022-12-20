Sapphire (SAPP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,379.29

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $16.95 million and $7,379.29 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.54 or 0.07197784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00031489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00052845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021673 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

