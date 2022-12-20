Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.85

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.85 and last traded at $127.45, with a volume of 22226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $234.55 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business's revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

