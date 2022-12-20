Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Down 2.5 %

Schneider National stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 31,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.