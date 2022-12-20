Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.41. 222,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,929.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 39,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.