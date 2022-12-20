Scholarship Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 97.5% against the U.S. dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $1,881.01 and approximately $3.33 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,926,300 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00008001 USD and is up 142.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

