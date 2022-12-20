Schwab Charitable Fund Makes New $206,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.4 %

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of TTD stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,206.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.