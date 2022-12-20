Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 54,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
