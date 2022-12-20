Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 158,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 139,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24.

