Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 928.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,519 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.9% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,010. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

