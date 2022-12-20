Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 43,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,633. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

