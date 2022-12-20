Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

