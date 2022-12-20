Secret Price Reaches $0.0071 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $21.38 million and $2,220.53 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00683901 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,074.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

