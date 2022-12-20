Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Critical Analysis

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SuperCom and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $12.27 million 0.59 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.40 Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 19.68 $2.35 million $0.09 279.59

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.1% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SuperCom and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 1 5 6 0 2.42

SuperCom currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.21%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Shoals Technologies Group.

Risk and Volatility

SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuperCom and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48% Shoals Technologies Group 4.70% 453.46% 5.21%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats SuperCom on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuperCom

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

