Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Critical Analysis

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shore Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.91%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

61.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.08 $15.37 million $1.31 13.13 Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.14 $86.51 million $3.88 14.82

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Shore Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 20.18% 7.46% 0.76% Westamerica Bancorporation 43.31% 15.56% 1.43%

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Shore Bancshares pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Shore Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. It operates through 78 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

