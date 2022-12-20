Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Drops By 10.4%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.62. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

