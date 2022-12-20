Short Interest in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Decreases By 9.4%

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 799,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AWI opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.