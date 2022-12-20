Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Decreases By 10.5%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $9.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 617.62 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy acquired 30,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 107.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

