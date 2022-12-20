Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Decreases By 12.4%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,152,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 3,598,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 280 ($3.40) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Price Performance

ITMPF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.