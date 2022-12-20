Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Drops By 11.0%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $37.68.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
