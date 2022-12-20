Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Drops By 11.0%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

