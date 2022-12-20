Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 117,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 228,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

