SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes $72,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $106.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

