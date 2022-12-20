SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 643545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after buying an additional 251,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SkyWest by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 133,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.76.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.52 million. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

