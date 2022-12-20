SmartFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One SmartFi token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00004062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartFi has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $16,966.58 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartFi has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

