SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,142 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.