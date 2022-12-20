Smooth Love Potion One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.82 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $89.78 million and $5.82 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,663,814,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,663,814,408 tokens. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

