Smooth Love Potion (SLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.51 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $92.42 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.64 or 0.05347684 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00496386 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.37 or 0.29411367 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,663,398,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,663,415,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.