Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,321,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,376 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.