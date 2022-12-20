Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,321,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,376 over the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
